November 23, 1955 – January 25, 2021

MONTAGUE – Larry Gene Marshall, 65, Montague, TX, fought a good fight with the Covid-19 virus and won the victory by going home to be with the Lord on Jan. 25, 2021.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Bible Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Steve Summers officiating. The burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Larry was born on Nov. 23, 1955 to Freddy Marshall and Margie Marshall Hudson. He was an amazing person with a genuinely welcoming smile and a big, tender heart. Larry enjoyed playing games and cards. He was a good citizen, a hard worker, faithful Christian, loyal and caring brother and friend; Larry was a wonderful and loving husband and father. He was well-loved and will be greatly missed.

Larry is survived by his wife, Krystal St. John Marshall; son, Mason Gene Marshall; sisters, Kathy Marshall and Linda Hall and husband, Bob; brother, Brad Hudson and wife, Missy; nephews, Brian Durham and wife, Kelly, and Lance Durham and wife, Amanda; nieces, Lindsey Crabtree, and Katie Fortich and husband, Wess and Brayden and Casen Hudson; great-nephews, Brock and Brice Durham, Rhys and Logan Durham, Kannon and Landry Crabtree and Major Fortich; great-niece, Lynnox Fortich; aunts, uncles, in-laws and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Larry to Legend Bank for Mason Marshall’s college fund.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

