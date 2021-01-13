Montague County Youth Fair survives the pandemic

By BARBARA GREEN

The 2021 Montague County Youth Fair may have seen some adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the enthusiasm of its student participants did not waiver as they competed for the grand champion blue ribbons.

The three-day event wrapped up on Saturday night with a premium sale that for the first time did not include animals or projects shown by the students. There also were limits on attendance.

Instead of the traditional ring where the champions came in with their projects to be auctioned, there was a slide show with the youngster and project. The exhibitor also came to the front of the audience where they were introduced before the bidding began.

Kenton Holloway, treasurer for the youth fair committee, said they had a successful sale especially in light of the circumstances and doing things with a different process. The sale total was $113,900 with 126 exhibitors in the sale. The average per exhibitor was $903.

