Montague, Tarrant Counties working together to share vaccines for 1A, 1B tiers

Montague and Tarrant Counties have worked out a plan to share vaccines for tier 1A and 1B.

Late Friday afternoon, Montague County Judge Kevin Benton sent out a release announcing the county will be working with Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley who agreed to assist Montague County in a “regional approach” to effectively make additional vaccines available to county citizens.

County citizens will be able to submit an application for the vaccine on the Tarrant County government website, but if approved will have to travel to that county for the shots.

The release states the Texas Department of State Health Services, Tarrant County Public Health, along with other Texas-based entities are providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. These people have been designated as tiers 1A and 1B.

These groups include doctors, nurses, first responders, as well as individuals 65 and older and 18 and older with an underlying medical condition.

Tarrant County is distributing the Moderna vaccine at this time, which is only available to individuals 18 and older.

Benton said if you qualify for the vaccine under phase 1A and 1B groups, please be patient. Those qualify can go to this link, COVID-19 Vaccine at tarrantcounty.com.

Follow the application process and it will allow you to sign up in the Tarrant County portal even though you are a Montague County resident. If the application is approved, the applicant will be contacted about a time and location.

Additional information will be released as it is available.

The judge concluded while a person would have to travel which is not optimum, it provides an option until additional vaccines are allocated to the counties. Use the link below to go to the Tarrant County site.

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html