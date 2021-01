The Montague Volunteer Fire Department honored its longtime member Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Tipton after he died on Dec. 23. The members put the flag at half-mast, and hung Tipton’s bunker gear and helmet on the truck. He served the department since May 2000 and was assistant chief since 2016. Tipton also had served on the Montague Independent School Board. His funeral service took place on Dec. 31.

(Photo by Barbara Green)