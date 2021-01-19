October 12, 1959 – January 14, 2021

BOWIE – Monte “V-bo” Yowell, 61, Bowie, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 14, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

V-bo was born Oct. 12, 1959 in Bowie to Monte and Sue (Smith) Yowell. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1978. V-bo married Jeannine Little on Aug. 18, 1978 in Bowie.

Throughout his life, V-bo worked for several oilfield companies in Bowie and the surrounding areas, for the last 43 years. He enjoyed playing dominoes, deep-sea fishing and cooking out. V-bo was a devoted husband, Papa and was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He was truly one of a kind.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Yowell and sister, Ceean Harried.

V-bo is survived by his wife, Jeannine Yowell; daughter, Kristin Henry and husband, Terry; son, Levi Yowell and wife, Viviana; grandchildren, Blake, Abbie, Gus, Aiden, Avery, Jason and Martin; great-grandchild, Mason; parents, Monte and Jeanie Yowell; sisters, Kelia Lawrence and husband, Euless and Jana Gilmore and husband, Ronnie; step-brother, Donald Croxton; step-sister, Sheila Owens and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Paid publication

