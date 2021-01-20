More vaccines to arrive; shot clinics planned

Montague County is finally receiving more than a token amount of COVID-19 vaccines and plans are underway for shot clinics to begin administering them to those who meet the high-risk criteria.

The Texas Department of Health Services announced in its week six allocation that Nocona General Hospital will receive 975 doses. Previously, NGH received a total of 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine which was slated for health care workers and those age 65 and over and over 18 with underlying health conditions.

After providing it to health care staff who wanted to receive it, plus other county first responders the hospital set up a shot clinic that filled up in no time to dispense the remainder.

According to the Department of Health Services COVID website, 200 doses were allocated to Montague County with 562 doses administered to residents, however, only 63 have been fully vaccinated.

Anticipating the arrival of 975 doses, the hospital has scheduled two days of vaccine clinics for Jan. 22 and Jan. 26 at The Carpenter Shop. According to hospital officials these vaccines will be available to Montague County residents who are age 65 years or older.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.