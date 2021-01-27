NHS tuba players makes all- state band for second year

Charlie Hilton, member of the Nocona High School Band, was selected as a member of the 2021 Association of Texas Small School Bands All-State Band.

He was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions this year across the state at regional and area levels.

Hilton is a student of Erin Hanson and Randy Brooks and plays the tuba at school under the direction of Hanson, who is a member of the ATSSB, an 1,175-member group of band directors in classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A high schools in Texas.

This is Hilton’s second time to perform as a member of the All-State Band. A junior at NHS, his other interests include football, choir, baseball and chess club.

He also is active at Church of the Nazarene and enjoys taking piano lessons from Dr. Ruth Morrow at Midwestern State University. He is the son of James Hilton, Trace Hilton and Tara Hilton.

