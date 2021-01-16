Nocona boys lose on road at Holliday

The Nocona Indians lost another close game at Holliday on Tuesday night.

The Eagles came out on top, though the Indians were not far behind losing 41-37.

It was one of those games were it was close throughout until the final buzzer, with no big runs really allowing either team to feel completely in control or out of it.

Going against the Eagles tough front line, Nocona played a two-three zone defense to try and wall off the paint with its size. Holliday proved tough to keep out though. Combined with a 3-pointer and the Eagles led 11-8 heading into the second quarter.

The Indians made three 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep pace as Holliday steadily scored around the basket. Nocona trailed 21-20 heading into halftime.

The third quarter was a low scoring one where neither team scored double-digits. Despite this, the Indians could not wrestle the lead away and trailed 28-26 heading into the final quarter.

Nocona’s offensive load was handled by senior point guard Landry McCasland, who scored seven of the teams 11 points in the quarter to try and get control of the game.

The Eagles proved too elusive though, making just enough free throws to not allow the Indians a chance to take the lead with a final shot as Holliday won 41-37.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.