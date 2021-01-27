Nocona election filings run through Feb. 121

Spring will bring more elections as the governmental entities in Nocona conduct city, school and hospital district elections on May 1.

Filing continues through 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

For the Nocona City Council the mayor’s post is on the ballot, along with two council positions. Mayor Robert Fenoglio has served as mayor since 2007 and was first elected to the city council in May 1997.

Council positions will include those filled by Donnie Davis, first elected in May 2005 and Robert Fuller, elected in May 2019.

On the Nocona Independent School District Board of Trustees three seats will be open. Guy HIll, place two and Ran-

dy Murphey place six have viled. Kyle Lamarr is in place one. LaMar presently serves as vice president and Hill is president.

The Nocona Hospital District will have four of its seven seats on the ballot and all have filed for re-election. They are: Kristal Ferguson, Paula Webb, Ken Koontz and Chris Keck.

Other county, city and school entities will have elections during November.