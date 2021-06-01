Nocona girls win, boys lose at City View

There were drastic different outcomes for the Nocona basketball teams playing at City View on Saturday.

The Lady Indians won in a blowout 83-35 while the Indians got blown out 90-46.

The Nocona girl’s team jumped out to a big lead and did not let up.

The Lady Indians scored 27 points in the first quarter alone, with six different players scoring points.

That continued for most of the game, though Nocona did not score more than 27 points. The second and fourth quarters saw the Lady Indians just fail to score 20 points while the Lady Mustangs scored in double-figures in those quarters themselves.

Still, it was never much of a game as Nocona won by almost 50 points.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 27 points. Stephanie Gutierrez and Karlee Brown joined her in double-figures, scoring 12 and 10 points.

The Indians fell behind early behind a barrage of Mustang 3-pointers. City View made six 3-pointers and hopped out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter.

Nocona responded in the second quarter scoring 21 points as the team did a better job getting to the free throw line. Unfortunately, the Mustang offense did not slow, scoring 23 points in the fast paced quarter

The Indians could not make up any ground and went into halftime trailing 42-28.

Nocona had some 3-pointers go in in the third quarter and scored 15 points, but just could not slow down City View at all.

The lead grew a little bit with the Indians needing a miracle down 63-43 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs seemed to get better as the game went on and never let up. City View scored a game high 27 points in the fourth quarter, thoroughly putting Nocona from any possibility of a comeback.

The Indians scored only one basket in the quarter, making the final score an ugly 90-46.

Ryder Oswald led the team with 10 points. Sam Davis and Landry McCasland each scored eight points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.