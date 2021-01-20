Nocona teams win on the road at Breckenridge

Both Nocona teams won at Breckenridge, but did it in different ways.

The Lady Indians won the game in a blowout 79-31. The Indians had to go to overtime to pull out a defensive grind-it-out game 38-34.

The Nocona boy’s played on Friday and the first half was rough. The Indians made only four baskets, but thankfully three of them were 3-pointers.

Their defense kept them in it as the Buckaroos only led 15-11 at halftime.

Nocona did a better job of getting some shots around the rim in the second half.

The game was tight throughout regulation as neither team’s offense scored enough to pull away. After four quarters the game was tied at 27-27 and was sent to overtime.

The Indians got big 3-pointers from experienced guards Lyndon Fenoglio and Landry McCasland to put the team up some.

This forced Breckenridge to start fouling Nocona, sending both players to the free throw line down the stretch.

The two combined to make five of their six attempts to close out the game as the Indians won 38-34.

There was much less drama in Saturday’s Lady Indians game. Nocona’s offense came out ready to run against a Breckenridge team it knew could not keep up.

The Lady Indians scored 20 or more points in both the first two quarters while the Lady Buckaroos struggled to finish with double-digits.

Nocona pushed the ball in transition off of defensive rebounds with either full-court outlet passes or charges led by senior Averee Kleinhans. She scored 21 of her game high 30 points in the first half.

Up 50-10 at halftime, the Lady Indians called off the dogs in the second half.

The Lady Buckaroos scored in double-figures in both the third and fourth quarter while Nocona’s offense settled down to 29 points as it coasted to the win.

