Bowie High School senior Brae Ogle is excited about possibly attending the U.S. Force Academy. (Courtesy photo)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie High School senior Brae Ogle has been nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and will now have to wait until March or April for final acceptance.

The nomination was made by District 13 Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) as he retired from office at the end of 2020.

Each member of Congress is allowed to have a maximum of five cadets attending the academy at one time. For each cadet vacancy that occurs, the member may nominate up to 10 candidates to be considered for appointment. Vacancies occur when cadets graduate or leave prior to graduation.

In the December letter Ogle received announcing the nomination, Thornberry congratulated the teen on this accomplishment.

“Reaching this point in the nomination process is not an easy thing to do. It takes outstanding scholastic achievement and demonstrated leadership abilities. You and your family should be quite proud of this accomplishment,” said the congressman.

Because the nomination process is strictly competitive, it is now up to the Air Force Academy’s Admissions Panel to make the final decision on the nominations.

