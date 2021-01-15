November 24, 1958 – January 12, 2021

LUBBOCK – Paul Bradford Braswell, 62, passed away Jan. 12, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m on Jan. 19 at Sanders Funeral Home. Celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on 45th and Memphis.

Paul was born Nov. 24, 1958 in Dallas to Roy French and Mary Paul (Gibson) Braswell.

