October 17, 1950 – January 16, 2021

BELLEVUE – Robert E. Jones, 70, died on Jan. 16, 2021 in Albuquerque, NM.

A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue with Pastor Mark Lassater officiating. The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Jones was born Oct. 17, 1950 to Jacob T. Jones Sr. and Eulas Jean Allison/Jones. As a young man, he worked on the highway crew building Texas highways. He, his dad and his brother established their own wholesale grain company in 1968 where he was co-owner and operator of Jones Grain Co. In 1997 he retired from the grain company to co-own and operate the family Jones Cattle Ranch with his mom. This was his occupation till his death. On April 6, 1974 he married Bonita Parr Jones.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jones is survived by his wife, Bonita, Bellevue; children, Jacob Dwight Jones, Bowie, Jennifer Fenoglio, Nocona, Thomas Eugene Jones, Bellevue, Misty Grace, Keller and Katherine Jones, Bellevue; brother, Jacob T. Jones Jr., Vashti; sisters, Mary Ann Sellars, Henrietta, Glenda Jeannine Hanson, Bowie and Donna Jo Howell, Tyler; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Robert to the Bellevue Ex-Students Association at 601 West Wichita St. Henrietta, TX 76365 c/o Kathy Gregory.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.