July 16, 1946 – January 26, 2021

BOWIE – Robert Gay Carter, 74, Bowie died on Jan. 26, 2021.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Carter was born July 16, 1946 in Nocona to Warner and Margery (Hughes) Carter. He loved to go on camping trips and rendezvous with his good friends and enjoyed black powder gun shooting.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joyce Miller, brothers, Jimmy Carter, Billy Carter and Baron Carter.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Carter and Shawn Carter both of Montgomery; six grandchildren; sister, Gaylene Garvin, Bowie and three nieces.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.