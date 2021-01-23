Tax deadline nears on Jan. 31

Property owners have one week left to pay their county, city and school taxes for 2020 before any penalty and interest begins to accumulate.

Officials at the Montague County Tax Assessor’s office and the Montague County Tax Appraisal District both report traffic has picked up a little as the new year opened, but their collections still are hovering around 50 percent.

Customers should strive to pay their taxes by the Jan. 31 deadline in order to avoid the seven percent penalty and interest that begins on Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are assessed.

Due to the last day of the month falling on the weekend, taxpayers will have through 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 to make payment, however, collectors encourage people not to wait until the last minute when there could be problems with online payments or the mail.