Texas State Capitol closes Jan. 16-20 due to warnings

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety is announcing the closure of the Texas State Capitol and Capitol Grounds out of an abundance of caution Saturday, January 16 – Wednesday, January 20.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is aware of armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law.”

People are encouraged to immediately report any suspicious activity they see on the internet or in public to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Austin Police Department or DPS at www.iWatchtx.org.