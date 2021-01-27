Tim Cole fills JP1 while Judge Allen battles virus

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners hired former district attorney Tim Cole to fill in temporarily for Justice of the Peace One David Allen as he battles the COVID-19 virus.

County Judge Kevin Benton said Allen has been unavailable for court activities and is in the hospital receiving care. Both JP offices were closed on Jan. 14 after both officials came down with the virus. JP2 Jack Pigg has returned to his duties and his office reopened.

The court went into a brief 10-minute executive session and returned to explain the action.

Benton, former JP2 has been handling some of the JP duties, but he recommended to the court Monday they hire someone with a legal background who could step in and keep court running so it would not fall so far behind.

