TxDOT preps roads for possible winter weather



WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – TxDOT maintenance crews spent Thursday pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine. Today, they continue to spray brine throughout all nine counties (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton Wichita, Wilbarger and Young) in the Wichita Falls District.

TxDOT will be monitoring the storm and the types of precipitation that come in this Sunday. Our crews are on stand-by to report to work. Their equipment and materials are fully stocked and ready for deployment.

Motorists can obtain travel information, road conditions and see 15 Wichita Falls traffic cameras and 1 Vernon camera by visiting DriveTexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras are also at TxDOT.Gov.