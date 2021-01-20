Voters to select candidate for Texas House 68 District

Voters in the extensive Texas House District 68 will go to the polls on Saturday to elect a representative to fill the vacancy after Drew Springer was elected to Texas Senate District 30.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at four locations across Montague County.

The locations are: Montague County Annex Community Room, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church. Vote at any location.

House District 68 has been represented by Springer the past few terms and in November he was elected to a new term. The district is expansive encompassing 22 counties.

The counties include Childress, Collingsworth, Cooke, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Fisher, Floyd, Garza, Hall, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Kent, King, Montague, Motley, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wheeler, Wilbarger and Young.

