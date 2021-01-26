August 22, 1949 – January 22, 2021

SAINT JO – Wanda Ruth (Hoover) Cundiff, 71, died Jan. 22, 2021.

A funeral service for Wanda Ruth (Hoover) Cundiff will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the First Assembly of God Church in Saint Jo. The visitation was at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

Cundiff was born on Aug. 22, 1949 in Yukon, OK to Elmore Louis and Winnie Clementine (Clark) Hoover. She married Stephen Micael Cundiff on Oct. 18, 1985 in Illinois Bend. The two were married until his passing on Sept. 9, 2012.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Cundiff, parents, Elmore and Winnie Hoover and brother, Jimbo Hoover.

She is survived by her daughters, Angie Wilhite and Tiffany Vasquez both of Marietta, OK; brother, Rodney ‘Rod’ Hoover, Capps Corner; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.