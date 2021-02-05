5 ways to create an accessible lifestyle(video)

02/10/2021

Mobility is a major factor in a person’s independence, but when illness or injury hinders free movement, even a simple task like running to the store becomes a challenge. Fortunately, there are numerous options like these you can explore to improve mobility and accessibility if you or a loved one becomes reliant on a wheelchair or other assisted mobility. Find more ideas to promote independence and mobility at braunability.com/savemyspot.

