UPDATED 7:30 P.M. Monday – School closures – Bowie ISD: Due to hazardous driving conditions, power outages/concerns and the continued forecast of potentially hazardous weather, Bowie ISD will close Feb. 16 and 17. Officials said they will reassess the situation for the rest of the week Wednesday afternoon. Please stay warm and safe.

Gold-Burg ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Saint Jo ISD: Remote learning cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday as the district closes.

Montague ISD: Moves to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prairie Valley ISD: Moves to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nocona ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bellevue ISD: Virtual learning on Tuesday. Conditions to be re-evaluated daily.

Forestburg ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.