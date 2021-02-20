A convergence of winter storm events halts water in two county cities

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

While the City of Bowie was able to maintain electrical power throughout this week of arctic weather, mid-week a combination of cold weather mechanical issues, line breaks, customer use and an unknown blockage put a halt to water flow.

The water shut down was announced early Thursday morning after the water in the city tower had been depleted to the point there was no pressure; however, the plant was unable to treat water fast enough to refill it.

Water service returned Thursday afternoon, but residents will remain under a boil order at least through Tuesday when the lab can test the treated water. All water for consumption should be boiled before use.

Bowie was not the only community to experience water problems. Saint Jo also is under a boil order after two of its pump stations went down when the town lost power.



