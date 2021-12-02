December 11, 1943 – February 7, 2021

WICHITA FALLS – Barbara Jane Barnett, 77, Wichita Falls, TX died on Feb. 7, 2021.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. A memorial service will take place on a later date.

Barnett was born Dec. 11, 1943 in Montague to Clifford and Anna (Fenoglio) Parr. She married Bill Hopper in 2015, and together the couple loved dancing.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill Hopper.

She is survived by her son, Kris Barnett; sister, Jackie Goth and one grandson.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.