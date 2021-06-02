Basketball Roundup

Saint Jo vs Bellevue boys

The Saint Jo Panthers won at Bellevue on Tuesday in a close game.

The Panthers survived a tight game 56-50 ruining.

The Eagles got out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter, but Saint Jo came back to cut the lead to 14-13 heading into the second quarter.

It was on from there as neither team seemed to open a lead big enough to feel comfortable all night. In the end it was not the Panthers best night overall, but they did enough to get the win late in the game.

Brice Durham led the team with 17 points while making five 3-pointers. Cade Steven was right behind him scoring 16 points while dishing out eight assists. Kile Thurman joined them in double-figures scoring 12 points.

Coach Lyndon Cook hopes this game can be used in a positive manner going forward.

“You always go into games hoping that you’ll take care of business and execute better than what we did, but I think it can serve as a good reminder that we have to be focused and on our game every single night,” Cook said.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play Prairie Valley at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 at home. Bellevue is next scheduled to play to play at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at home against Forestburg.

Bellevue vs Saint Jo girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles had a good senior night on Tuesday with a win against Saint Jo.

The Lady Eagles won 60-29 against the Lady Panthers as they bounced back from not good recent performances.

Sky-Lar Embry led Bellevue with 25 points while Kaylee Trail scored 12 and Austin Ford scored 10 points.

Coach John McGee thought his team played well overall.

“I believe we played really well and we need to play like that moving forward,” McGee said. “We shot 85% from the free-throw line and I thought that we really good.”

Bellevue is scheduled to play Midway in a play-in game for the second seed. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Henrietta.

Prairie Valley boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost to Midway on Tuesday at home.

The Falcons won 70-51 as the Bulldogs had trouble keeping them from grabbing offensive rebounds and slowing down their offense.

Prairie Valley did play well offensively itself, but just not enough to keep up with Midway.

“We played pretty hard and didn’t have a bunch of mistakes so we were happy with that part of the game,” Coach Seth Stephens said. “We also were pretty efficient from the field and usually did a good job of running our offense until we got a good quality shot opportunity, we just didn’t make enough of those to keep up.”

Tyler Winkler led the team with 28 points. Isaac Yeargin was second with eight points. Konner Ritchie led the team with six rebounds and Eli Croxton had five assists to go with six points apiece.

Prairie Valley is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Saint Jo.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Forestburg basketball teams hosted Gold-Burg on Tuesday for senior night.

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won 63-42 against the Lady Horns.

Kelly Contreras led Gold-Burg with 27 points while Morgan Miller led Forestburg with 22 points.

On the boy’s side, the Bears beat the Longhorns 52-37. Kani Grace and Kolton Whitaker led Gold-Burg with 11 points each. Braxton Osteen led Forestburg with 11.

The girls final game was played Friday. The Bears final home game is schedule for 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 against Slidell. The Longhorns final game of the season is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 at home against Bellevue.

Prairie Valley vs Saint Jo vs Midway girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won a close game against Saint Jo on Monday before losing to Midway the next night.

The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Panthers 34-26, but lost to the playoff bound Lady Falcons 58-37.

Hailey Winkler led Prairie Valley with 12 points and six steals against Saint Jo. Winkler again led the team with 12 points the next night against Midway on senior night. Fellow senior Molly Gilleland was second with eight points.

Prairie Valley played its final game of the season on Friday against Gold-Burg.