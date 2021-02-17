Basketball Roundup

Bellevue girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their bi-district playoff game on Thursday against Newcastle.

The Lady Eagles won by a comfortable margin 54-33.

Austin Ford led Bellevue with 22 points while Sky-Lar Embry was second with 13 points. Coach John McGee thought his team played well overall and fought hard to earn the victory.

The area game is once again against Dodd City, the team that has been a pain in the Lady Eagles side for the last decade. It’s not going to be any easier this year, with the Lady Hornets posting an undefeated record and ranked first in the state in the coaches poll.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday in Sanger, but the inclement weather put that game on hold.

Check the Bowie News social media pages for playoff information.

Prairie Valley boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won their final game of the season on Friday against Bellevue.

The Bulldogs won a close game 41-39 thanks to a late game rally down the stretch.

“In the fourth quarter we fell behind by seven, but were able to rally back in the final minutes thanks in large part to some great pressure defense and Isaac Yeargin hitting three 3-pointers, including the go ahead shot with less than a minute to play,” Coach Seth Stephens said.

Prairie Valley did all it could to try and keep the Eagle’s post players from scoring in the paint. Bellevue countered by hitting some outside shots that allowed the team to take the lead before the Bulldogs blistering comeback.

Yeargin led Prairie Valley with 17 points. Tyler Winkler was second with 11 points while leading the team with seven assists. Konner Ritchie led the team with six steals to go along with nine points.

Despite missing out on the playoffs, Stephens was proud of his team for the work they put in.

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers final shot at top team in the state Slidell did not go as well as they were hoping.

The Greyhounds again showed the Panthers why they are so highly ranked, winning 73-35.

Saint Jo knew it was going to have to be able to score to hang around with the explosive Slidell team. Unfortunately, the Panthers did not have a good night on that end.

Tyler Cook and Kile Thurman each led the team with 10 points.

The Panthers head into the playoffs as the district’s second seed. They will play either Bryson or Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Check The Bowie News social media pages for playoff information.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.