Boil order extended in Bowie at least until Tuesday

The boil order required following the stoppage and loss of pressure of the City of Bowie treated water system Thursday will have to continue until Tuesday. City Manager Bert Cunningham said Friday morning the lab where the water is tested is closed, which means the first opportunity to test will be Monday with results coming Tuesday. State regulations require water test negative for bacteria before any order is lifted. While the water towers have been replenished and service has returned, residents should boil all water for consumption.