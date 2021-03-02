Bowie boys lose at City View

The Bowie Jackrabbits suffered a setback on Friday with a loss at district leader City View.

The Mustangs won 74-47, beating the Jackrabbits for the second time this season by an almost identical score.

Bowie came into the contest hopeful, riding a three-game winning streak and feeling like their outside shooting was starting to peak. Three weeks since the first game, this time it was going to be different.

The Mustangs also were looking vulnerable. After sweeping through district beating every team by at least 20 or more points besides Holliday, City View had just barley escaped beating Nocona in overtime by one point.

The game started and the teams traded shots on offense. Bowie avoided complete disaster against the Mustangs full-court press.

The Jackrabbits were able to find some penetration, but with the long athletes City View had, the help defense made many shots at the rim a tough contest.

Bowie did a good job of kicking it out to shooters and the team made three 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Mustangs made three as well and had a one basket advantage 15-12 heading into the second quarter.

The Jackrabbits went small to try and match up more athletically with City View. Shots were not going in as much for Bowie, but the team was still hanging around down 26-22 late in the quarter.

The Mustangs would go on one of their runs though, closing the quarter scoring seven straight points, upping their lead to 33-22 at halftime. The Jackrabbits looked like they had just been stunned, with the first half being much closer before City View’s quick run all of sudden put them in a double-digit hole.

Bowie would need to come out in the third quarter to try and change the momentum of the game, but that did not happen.

The first two minutes saw the Mustangs score every possession, upping their lead to 41-26.

The Jackrabbits flow on offense was not there like they would have needed to come back from double-digit deficit.

Every shot proved tough, open 3-pointers that needed to go in missed. The physicality from City View grew wearisome.

While the Mustangs did a good job of taking advantage of transition opportunities while attacking defenders in isolation in the first game, City View also made more 3-pointers on Friday night at the right times.

Bowie did a good job to fight back from what was once a 20 point lead in the third quarter to trailing 51-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately the Mustangs’ offense exploded for 23 points in the final period, not giving the Jackrabbits a chance to try and come back. City View’s lead grew and grew as the game wore on, with the final score 74-47.

