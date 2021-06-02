The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will update the council on the Lamb/Nelson Streets and Kiwanis Park project, along with the sewer line being laid along Mill Street.
A pair of resolutions will be considered by the council. The first confirms the City of Bowie investment policy and the second relates to a section of Bowie being designated blighted in connection with a downtown revitalization grant application.
One appointment is scheduled for the Bowie Community Development Board as Stephanie Post is considered for the position.
Bowie Council awaits brief agenda on Monday
