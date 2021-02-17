Bowie News arrives after delay due to weather

PAPERS ARRIVE – Hurrah, the road to Wichita Falls cleared this morning, and thanks to our delivery driver Pat Blackburn he was able to pick up the mid-week Bowie News and return them to Bowie from the printer. We apologize to all our subscribers and readers for the delay, but it was too unsafe to send out any drivers on either end of the road last night. The papers have been delivered to the post office and should be in your local mailboxes tomorrow if all goes well. Distribution of the bulk papers is taking place this afternoon as road conditions allow. We don’t anticipate placing papers in machines because most of them are frozen up. Please do not attempt to get a paper from these machines, because they will be old editions even if you are able to open it. We appreciate everyone’s patience in this instance, as we also want to make sure our staff is safe as they make deliveries. Please stay warm and safe.