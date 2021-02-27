Bowie one-act presents ‘Mad’ for UIL contest stage

Bowie High School One Act Play will compete in the 3A District 7 UIl competition at noon on March 4 at the Graham Memorial Auditorium.

Theater Director Candace Mercer said this year they face many obstacles due to COVID and the related precautions. Guests may come to see the show, but must leave immediately following the show. Mask mandates are fully enforced.

This year’s show is “MAD” by Jill Henson and Melonie Menefee and is the true story of Nellie Bly, a reporter for the New York World. Nellie goes undercover in 1887 to an Insane Asylum to expose the deplorable conditions and abuse to the patients. She discovers most of the women held against their will are not insane, merely victims of their gender and society. There are immigrants who cannot speak English to defend themselves, unwed mothers, wives cast aside by husbands at no fault of their own and abandoned children left to the system.

“It is a tragic look at the way society was so careless with women at the turn of the century. It is for mature audiences and parents are cautioned,” states the director.

Cast members are: Paris Waters, Nellie Bly; Kendal Wolf, Tilly Maynard; Breanna Masingale, Brigid McGuinness; Dezirae Lison, Josephine; Savannah Bordelon, Catherine “Cat;” Laci Hawkins, Elizabeth; Alicia Marshall, Annie; Bethany Fong, Nurse Grupe; Bethany Woolf, Nurse Grady; Nicole DeWolfe, patient one; Angela Zaragoza, patient two; Roman Rivas, Rob Pickering; Austin Long, Snyder; Isaiah Hutson, Dr. Daniel Dent; Nicholas Foster, Joseph Pulitzer/orderly; Aslynn Dunn, newsboy and Jakson Hofbauer, orderly.

Crew members are; Kami Young, stage manager; Lance Jones, lights and Kris Torres, lights.

Directors include Mercer, Jody Oliver and German Torres.