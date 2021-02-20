Bowie to match up with Peaster

The Bowie Jackrabbits face a tall task in their bi-district playoff game on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits are matched up to play Peaster, a team that is rated the third best in the state in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ poll.

The Greyhounds are coming off a narrow loss to the second rated team in the state, Brock, just missing out on a district title which is why a third seed like Bowie is playing such a highly rated team in the bi-district round.

Peaster plays a perimeter oriented game on both sides of the ball. While the Greyhounds lack a premier post presence and elite height, they start five senior players who are skilled shooting and driving to the basket. This makes it hard to lock in on any one player since all can hurt defenses.

Peaster likes to play fast on offense and shoots a lot of 3-pointers. Despite not having elite size, the Greyhounds do have some long athletes who are good at getting offensive rebounds off the long types of bounces that can come from 3-point attempts.

To make up for a lack of height on defense, Peaster employs a full-court press. The team is known to take a lot of chances on defense to turn mistakes in the backcourt into quick scores.

Along with everything else, this Greyhounds’ team has experience. Peaster was one of those teams that made it to the state tournament last year before COVID-19 canceled the event.

Many of their players were on that team and see this game as the first step back towards redemption from last year. The Greyhounds also will be coming in with something to prove, fresh off a loss against rival Brock for the district title.

The game is scheduled for noon on Feb. 20 at Chico.

