Commissioners to consider how to fill JP 1 position

Montague County Commissioners will consider how to fill the position of Justice of the Peace One in a 9 a.m. Feb. 8 meeting following the Jan. 30 death of Judge David Allen.

The three-term JP succumbed to his battle with COVID-19. The court last week had appointed attorney Tim Cole to serve temporarily while Allen was ill. An executive session is scheduled the panel will return in open court for any action.

Other topics include a pair of agreements with County Information Resource Agency.

The court will review a contract to convert from LGS to ECourt (Journal Technologies) with costs to be split between Archer, Clay and Montague Counties. This software is used within the 97th District Court. The office holders have been studying different program options for the past year.

Precinct one will askto enter the Russell Fenoglio property on Catholic Cemetery Road to address drainage issues. A replat in precinct two at Top-O-Lakes Estates also will be presented.