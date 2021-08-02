County accepting applications to fill JP1

Montague County is accepting applications for a person to fill out the remaining term of the late Justice of the Peace One David Allen who recently passed away. They will be accepted by the county treasurer/human resources officer through 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Eligible applicants must be a citizen of Texas and the United States, resided in Montague for the last calendar year and resided in JP1 precinct the last six calendar months.

There are 22 months remaining in the term. A committee will screen the applications, conduct interviews and make a recommendation to the commissioner’s court, who will make the appointment.