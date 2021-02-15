County offices, election centers to close

GOVERNMENT OFFICE CLOSINGS : Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said all county offices will be closed Feb. 16 due to the winter storm and the statewide power emergency.

The early voting location at the courthouse annex will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 for the first day of early voting for the special House District 68 runoff election. The three other early voting locations in Montague County at Nocona, Saint Jo and Bowie will not be open, but election officials hope to get them open ASAP.