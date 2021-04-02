COVID closes county tax office

Subject: CLOSURE NOTICE
Good afternoon, some of the employees at the Montague County Tax Office have tested positive for Covid. We will have to quarantine until further notice. If you have a motor vehicle transaction, you may go to any other county to process it. Or you may go online to our website at www.txdmv.gov to process your renewal.
If you have a tax payment to make please leave it in the drop box outside our office or you may make an online payment at www.certifiedpayments.net. The bureau code to make a payment is 4003857. Or you may call 866-549-1010.
Thank you for your understanding,
Kathy Phillips
Montague County Tax Assessor-Collector
