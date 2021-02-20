Cubs sign Workman

Bowie High School alum Brandon Workman was signed by the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old relief pitcher signed a one-year deal worth $1 million, but could earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.

Workman is coming off a season where he was traded from his original team the Boston Red Sox to the Philadelphia Phillies in August to be the team’s closer.

It did not work out. After having a career year in 2019 and moving to the high pressure closer role, Workman’s numbers in 2020 were not as good, going 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA and nine saves in 21 appearances.

Going back to more of a setup man out of the bullpen, Workman is expected to provide veteran depth to a team that has routinely been in the playoffs the last several seasons.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.