Dads give it their all on the dance floor for their little princess 02/03/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 A group dance always gets everyone out on the floor at the Father/Daughter Dance last Saturday. (Photo by Barbara Green) Freedom Life Church hosted the annual Father/Daughter Dance this past Saturday with a packed house at the Bowie Community Center for the event. There was dancing, cupcakes and photo shoots with a Big Time Circus theme. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
