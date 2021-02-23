April 9, 1931 – February 21, 2021

BOWIE – Dallas Gerald Hutson, 89, Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 21, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with the Rev. Mike Henson officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with the Rev. Bill Cleveland officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The family and funeral home request that guests please wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

Dallas was born April 9, 1931 in Quanah to Lewis and Ione (McDonald) Hutson. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1949, and went to college on scholarship in Edinburg at the University of Texas-Pan American. On Nov. 5, 1950, Dallas married Margaret Hancock in Alvord and they were together for 70 years.

As a young man, he went to work for Service Pipeline, before opening Dalhut Restaurant in Bowie. He later sold Dalhut, to open Hutson’s Restaurant, which he owned and operated for many years. Throughout his life, Dallas founded various business enterprises that included storage units and the development of Trade City Second Monday. He also enjoyed raising cattle at the family farm, the 4H Ranch. Dallas was a Mason, and a member of the Bowie Lodge, and served as a Shriner for 60 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Tinka Hutson, brother, Dalton Hutson and sister, Frances Friedl.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Margaret Hutson, Bowie; son, Greg Hutson, Bowie; brother, Dairel Hutson and wife, Gail, Weatherford; nephews, Jason Hutson and wife, Jennifer and Spencer Friedl and wife, Lisa and niece, Janna Gail Blumentritt and husband, Bruce.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

