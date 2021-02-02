February 19, 1947 – January 20, 2021

MONTAGUE – The Honorable Judge David Allen, 73, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 died Jan. 30, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Lamoin Champ and Patrick Hill. Interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery.

Pallbearers are nephews, Mike Allen, Chris Tettleton, Steve Tettleton, Bradley Ice, Scott Ice, Marshall Thomas, Scott Thomas and Donald Bond. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Davis, Thomas Lutton and members of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class.

Allen was born on Feb. 19, 1947 in Spanish Fort to C.K. and Eunice Richardson Allen. He married Linda Kay Thomas on Dec. 29, 1966 and they were together for 54 years. He was a lifelong resident of Nocona. He was a 1964 graduate of Prairie Valley Independent School District and also a member of the State winning basketball team. He also attended Technical Vocational School and worked for Ray Walker for 15 years before owning and operating his own TV repair business for 35 years. David was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for over 40 years. He served on the Nocona ISD School Board for two terms. Judge Allen was elected Justice of the Peace in 2010 and was in that office from 2011 until the present. He was serving his third term in office and was a member of the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.K. and Eunice Richardson Allen; sisters, Betty and Mary and brothers, Sam Allen and Doie Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Dava Allen Bailey, Bowie; son, Darrin Allen, Houston; siblings, Alice Harper, Bowie, Minnie Walker, Ringgold, Joan Tettleton, Nocona and Barbara Ice, Bonita; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 310 7th St., Nocona, Texas 76255 or Jean’s Men’s Bible Class, 106 Main St. Nocona, Texas 76255.