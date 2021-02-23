June 9, 1970 – February 17, 2021

SUNSET – Dennis Edelman, 50, resident of Sunset, TX passed away on Feb. 17.

A memorial service was at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A reception immediately followed at the First Baptist Church of Sunset.

Dennis was born June 9, 1970 in Casper, WY. He graduated from Adams City High School in Denver, CO in 1988. Dennis met the love of his life Laurie in 1993 and they married on April 17, 1999. Shortly after they moved to Sunset, he began working as a master diesel mechanic, eventually opening his own specialty diesel repair shop in Bowie. Customers often referred to Dennis as the “truck whisperer.”

Dennis was a devoted father and husband. He was a pillar of the community; Dennis was known to go above and beyond for his fellow neighbors and customers. Dennis loved camping, fishing and spending time in the ocean. Dennis was an excellent listener, always willing to help with any problem, however, he never offered unsolicited advice, but had a knack for asking the right questions and challenged people to solve problems themselves. Dennis’s sense of humor was truly unique; he always had the right joke or story to make anyone laugh at any time. Dennis’s devotion to his family is what set him apart as a man. Every moment of love he gave to those close to him will be cherished forever and deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Edelman.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Laurie Edelman; children, Joshua Edelman, Zachary Edelman, Kayla Edelman and Sophie Edelman; mother, Laura Edelman; brother, Jeremy Edelman.

Floral arrangements to be made by A Cottage Floral of Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

