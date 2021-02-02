April 21, 1947 – January 21, 2021

NOCONA – Donna Joan (Pulliam) Calhoun, 73, Nocona, TX died Jan. 21, 2021.

The memorial service was Jan. 30.

Calhoun was born April 21, 1947 in Keller to Robert Alvin and Ruth Pulliam.

She worked as a nurse’s aide for many years, as well as working for Tandy Leather, Nokia and as a customer service manager for Wal-Mart for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Calhoun, father, Robert Pulliam, mother, Ruth (Porter) Carraway, sister, Wanda Smith and infant twin-sister, Dina Jane Pulliam.

She is survived by her daughter, Tami Talley; sisters, Roberta Jones and Pat Murdock and many nieces and nephews.

