Early voting Feb. 16-19 for House special election runoff

Early voting for the Texas House District 68 will run Feb. 16-19, with the election on Feb. 23.

Voters across the 22-county district will choose between David Spiller, Jacksboro attorney and Craig Carter, Nocona and Metroplex area businessman. The two men topped the five-man field during the special election.

Early voting locations in Montague County will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites: Montague County Courthouse Annex, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church. The voting center in Nocona has been moved from the H.J. Justin Community Room to the Nocona Community Center.

Election day voting will be at the same locations 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.