ERCOT moves to highest alert level for state

Early Monday morning the ERCOT (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas) moved to the highest alert level for the state.

ERCOT manages the state’s power grid. Around 1:30 Monday morning they said rotating outages are under way to reduce demand on the grid.

Outages typically last 15-45 minutes in each area, but that might vary. If the lights do not turn back in 45 minutes call ONCOR at 888-313-4747 or text OUT to 66267. It is not known when the outages will stop.

“Oncor recognizes how unsettling rotating outages can be to our customers, especially in the face of this severe winter weather, and we will work hard to minimize the impact of these outages as much as possible,” said Connie Piloto, Oncor Director of Communications. “We ask customers to please continue to conserve what they can. We’ve heard firsthand from many of our customers about the conservation efforts they have made and we greatly appreciate everyone’s continued participation.”