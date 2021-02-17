Filing ends for Nocona entities, no contested races

Filing came to an end on Feb. 12 for the upcoming Nocona city, school and hospital district elections with incumbents returning to the ballot. It also appears with no contested races the three entities may be able to cancel their elections.

The Nocona Hospital District Board of Directors saw all four of its incumbents file. Candidates are Kristal Ferguson, Chris Keck, Ken Koontz and Paula Webb.

The same goes for the Nocona Independent School District Trustee election as Kyle LaMar filed to return to place one; Guy Hill to place two and Randy Murphey, place six.

For the Nocona City Council, Mayor Robert has filed for another term, along with Councilors Robert Fuller and Donnie Davis.