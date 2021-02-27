Firefighters rescue boy, 10 from his own chimney

(Right) Firefighters lift the boy out of the front of the chimney in his house after removing bricks. (Courtesy photo)

City of Bowie firefighters rescued a 10-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon after he got stuck in his home fireplace chimney.

Fortunately the young man was pulled out with only a few scrapes and bruises. He was treated at the scene and released to his parents.

A 911 call was made at 4:11 p.m. for 901 Pebble where mother Stormy Pennington said her child was stuck in the fireplace chimney. On arrival Fire Chief Doug Page said they found Ashton Solomon, 10, stuck in the chimney. He told them he had come home to find the house locked, so he thought he would go upon on the roof and go through the chimney.

