February 13, 1947 – February 10, 2021

BOWIE – Frances May Morgan, 73, Bowie, TX died surrounded by her family and friends on Feb. 10, 2021.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Morgan was born Feb. 13, 1947 in Shawnee, OK to Elgin and Juanita (Mauldin) Fullbright.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donny Morgan Sr.; daughter, Diana Sampson; son, Donny Morgan Jr.; father, Elgin Fullbright; parents, J.W. and Juanita Allen; sisters, Savennah Fullbright, Becky Posey and Linda Seely and brothers, Kenneth Allen and John Allen.

She is survived by her children, Renia Rodi, Ricky Morgan and Jame Morgan all of Bowie; sisters, Emma Riddles, Lou Ann Gregory both of Sunset and Doris Scoggins, Myra; and one aunt.