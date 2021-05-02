Funeral service on Sunday in BHS gymnasium

A prayer vigil was conducted in front of Bowie Junior High on Wednesday in honor of Rhonda Parr. (Courtesy photo)

By BARBARA GREEN, editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie and Nocona areas are mourning the shocking death of Bowie Junior High Coach Rhonda Duncan Parr Wednesday evening after she collapsed with a possible brain aneurysm Tuesday night.

The 28-year-educator taught sixth grade girl’s PE and junior high sports. Bowie Superintendent Blake Enlow announced the loss in a letter to the “Jackrabbit Community.”

“Our beloved teacher, coach and friend, Rhonda Parr, passed away on Feb. 4. Little did we know as we witnessed her work the table at the Nocona vs. Bowie basketball game on Tuesday evening it would be the last time we would see her. Coach Rhonda Parr was not only a pillar in the Bowie community, but her impact stretched to the entire Montague County area and she will be dearly missed,” wrote Enlow.

Parr, age 49, had reportedly left the basketball game because she did not feel well and her head was hurting. As she traveled to her home at Montague, she became ill and had to stop on the side of the road. An ambulance was called and she went to a Fort Worth hospital where she died Wednesday afternoon.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Bowie High School gymnasium and the family says everyone is welcome to attend but are asked to wear masks in honor of Parr. Burial will follow in Montague Cemetery.

Viewing hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the White Family Funeral home.

Read the full story as friends share their memories of Rhonda Parr in the weekend Bowie News.