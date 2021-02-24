Governor takes steps to increase fuel supply

Governor Abbott, TDLR Issue Temporary Waiver To Increase Fuel Supply In Texas AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) have issued a temporary waiver to increase the fuel supply in Texas.

This waiver permits regulated refineries to make fuel in compliance with any seasonal specifications and authorizes parties downstream of the refinery, such as terminals and retail fuel stations, to distribute fuel of any seasonal specification until stocks are depleted.

This allowance will expand gasoline production and distribution while ensuring that refiners, distributors, and retailers do not face administrative penalties for having fuel that does not meet set seasonal requirements.

“The severe winter storm has created challenges related to our fuel supply, but we are working tirelessly to restore access to fuel in our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “This temporary waivers helps increase the supply of fuel in Texas and expands access to fuel in our communities.”